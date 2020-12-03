Ministry to work with Finas in reinforcing Malaysian digital talents

The ministry for example had introduced the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) to bring more job opportunities to Malaysia while giving Malaysian talents the opportunity to gain valuable experience in working for Hollywood films. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) will work closely with National Film Development Corporation (Finas) to utilise the latter’s resources to train and upskill Malaysian talents in the digital realm and bring more jobs into Malaysia.

KKMM’s Strategic Communication and Creative Industry deputy secretary-general Shakib Ahmad Shahir said during these trying times, it was of great importance for the ministry to ensure that Malaysia secures sustainability for the digital industry especially in digital arts and craft.

He said this during the virtual conference on Malaysian Talents and Finas’ Involvement in World Class Post-production Projects — The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, here, today. Also in the virtual conference was Base Digital Production Sdn Bhd that has been working with Finas in providing visual effect services for the award winning Star Wars spin-off.

“I am confident that with the commitment and inspiring outcomes of Base Digital Production, we are on the pathway of shaping a viable future for Malaysia’s digital industry with world-class talents.

Also present during the virtual conference were Finas’ chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri and Base Digital Production’s general manager Sailash Kumar.

In addition, Shakib said the ministry for example had introduced the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) to bring more job opportunities to Malaysia while giving Malaysian talents the opportunity to gain valuable experience in working for Hollywood films.

He said, FIMI also served as an investment tool to attract international studios to approach Malaysian-based companies, such as Base Digital Production, to produce stunning visual effects for their titles.

“FIMI provides 30 per cent subsidy to international studios that outsource their post-production operations and choose Malaysia as location for filming. The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (episode IX) are recipients of this incentive,” he said.

FIMI which started in 2013 and has received a total investment of RM1.06 billion for 74 projects in the country. — Bernama