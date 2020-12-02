Putrajaya says keeping eye on Covid-19 vaccine usage in UK after nod for Pfizer-BioNTech

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya December 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — Malaysia will closely monitor the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom, following reports of Pfizer-BioNTech’s approval for its vaccine to be used among the public and healthcare workers there by next week.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry intends to monitor the developing situation there, to determine the vaccine's effectiveness and the emergency of any potential side-effects.

"We will have plenty of time to see how things work out there. If within the first three months its usage in the UK is stimulating with less documented side-effects, it may encourage our confidence in using it as well," he said during his press conference.