Situation in four flood-hit states under control

A man rows a boat in floodwater as he examines the damage caused by the flood in Kampung Pasir Puteh in Marang November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Perak saw 25 people moved to flood relief centres overnight while the situation in the flood-affected states of Melaka, Kelantan and Terengganu has remained unchanged, with 46 evacuees at relief centres as at 8am today.

Melaka has 16 evacuees; Kelantan, 22; and Terengganu, eight.

In Perak, Kampung Matang Tengah in Bagan Serai was struck by floods last night, two days after floodwaters from an earlier incident receded and the evacuated villagers had returned to their homes.

A spokesman of the Perak Fire & Rescue Department said its personnel responded to a distress call at 8 pm yesterday in this Kerian district and found that floodwaters had risen to 0.61 metre in the village.

“Fifteen people from four families moved on their own to the Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak relief centre after their houses were flooded,” he said in a statement.

He also said that in the Perak Tengah district, 10 people from Kampung Parit 13 and Kampung Parit 14 were at the SK Titi Gantung, Bota, relief centre in Seri Iskandar.

In Melaka, 16 people from three families are at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Gantong relief centre, the only one still open in the state, according to the state disaster management committee secretariat.

The evacuees are from Kampung Tasek, Kampung Tersusun and Kampung Parit Penghulu in Jasin where the floodwaters are receding and the weather this morning is fine, said Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali.

In Kelantan, 22 evacuees were at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tok Deh relief centre in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, according to information from the Social Welfare Department.

The level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang is dropping but has remained above the danger point of nine metres overnight.

In Terengganu, eight evacuees are still at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang relief centre in Marang, according to State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman.

He said heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu up to Thursday.

“As such, people living in low-lying areas and close to rivers have to be wary of any drastic change in the weather and be ready for evacuation,” he said. — Bernama