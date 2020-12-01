Consumers’ Association of Penang urges Domestic Trade Ministry to probe red onion price hikes

A worker packs onion bags at a vegetable and fruit wholesale market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh July 9, 2014. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 1 — The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to monitor prices of red onions to prevent exorbitant hikes and profiteering after India imposed a ban on exports due to the country’s flood situation.

Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said, a market survey conducted by the association around the state last month found that the price of red onions imported from China, the Netherlands and Pakistan had increased from RM4 to RM7.50 per kilogramme.

He said the price has now reached RM10.50 per kilogramme.

“KPDNHEP should immediately investigate the price increase which is too high and whether the increase is appropriate, as well as to inspect the quality of the onions.

“The ministry must not hesitate to implement the price control scheme as provided under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, if necessary,” he said in a statement, here today.

He added, the common complaints received by CAP was that the red onions were low in quality but their price was expensive, while retailers claimed that the problem began when supplies from India stopped.

CAP also called on the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) to check on the importation of onions, besides ensuring adequate supply of red onions in the market.

Mohideen said FAMA should encourage local farmers and the society to grow red onions as they can be easily planted and do not require large spaces. — Bernama