Flood situation in several states improves, more evacuees return home

Siti Aishah Ahmad, 80, cleans the mud in her house after floods in Kampung Sungai Kati, Manjoi November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The flood situation in several states has improved with a further drop in the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Kedah, the PPS at Masjid Sungai Seluang in Mukim Seluang, Kulim which housed 105 victims from 32 families was closed at 2pm today, according to State Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Operations Division head Captain (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah

“The PPS, together with five other PPS in Kulim and Kuala Muda which were closed yesterday, were opened at 7.30 pm, last Saturday. With the closure of the PPS at Masjid Sungai Seluang today, there are no more PPS operating in this state,” he said.

In Perak, the number of flood victims dropped to 10 people involving six families this evening compared to 110 people from 33 families in three districts this morning with one PPS still operating namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gantung, Bota in Seri Iskandar in the Perak Tengah district.

A spokesman for the Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said as of noon today, two PPS, namely at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tok Sirat, Sungai Siput in Kuala Kangsar and Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan in Hilir Perak had been closed.

He said the weather in Perak was cloudy with occasional rain in some areas including in the Ipoh City.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims evacuated to PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’ Deh remained at 22 victims involving five families, as of 5 pm.

Meanwhile, according to the infobanjir.water.gov.my report, as of 5pm today, the water level reading of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was still above the danger level with a reading of 9.36 metres (m), but was starting to show a downward trend.

While the level of Sungai Kelantan in Kusial, Tanah Merah was showing an upward trend, but still at normal level.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Gantong in Jasin remained unchanged with 16 people from three families as of 4 pm today, said State APM director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Effendy Ali.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head said good weather was reported this evening and no major roads were closed to vehicles.

In Terengganu, eight people from three families are seeking shelter at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang, Marang this evening as their homes are still flooded with stagnant water.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said clean-up activities were being carried out at Kampung Air Putih and Kampung Teladas in Kemaman.

“Residents of Besut, Setiu, Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus are reminded to be mindful of the alert weather warning issued which is expected to start tomorrow for three days, as it can cause floods in low-lying areas,” he said. — Bernama