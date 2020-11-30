Flood situation improves in several states in Malaysia

A woman wades in flood water outside her house in Kampung Padang Garam, Marang November 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The flood situation in several states has gradually improved since this morning with the number of evacuees taking shelter at temporary evacuation centres declining.

In Terengganu, only one relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Merchang, Marang is still operating, accommodating eight people from three families as of 8am today.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat head, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the floods in Kemaman had fully recovered when the last evacuation centre was officially closed at 6 pm yesterday.

“The Irrigation and Drainage Department also informed that the water level of all rivers in the state was normal. The weather forecast was also good throughout the day following the expiry of the weather warning alert by the Meteorological Department,” he said.

In Kedah, only one relief centre is still operating as of this morning at the Sungai Seluang Mosque in Seluang subdistrict, Kulim.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Operations Division head Captain (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah said the relief centre which was opened since Saturday was still accommodating 105 evacuees from 32 families.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees has decreased to 16 people as of 8am today compared to 17 yesterday afternoon with one evacuation centre still active, namely the one at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Gantong in Jasin district, said Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Effendy Ali

“Three families from the affected areas, namely Kampung Tasek, Kampung Tersusu and Kampung Parit Penghulu in Jasin are being sheltered at the relief centre,” he said in a statement today.

The head of the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said rainy weather was reported in some areas this morning and no major roads were closed to vehicles.

In Kelantan, 22 evacuees from five families in Pasir Mas are still taking shelter at a relief centre as of 8am.

Meanwhile, according to the infobanjir.water.gov.my report, as of 8am this morning, the water level reading of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas was above the danger level with a reading of 9.43 metres (m), but was starting to show a downward trend.

In Perak,110 evacuees from 33 families have been placed in three relief centres in three districts, according to the Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement today.

For the Hilir Perak district, 46 evacuees were still at the relief centre at Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall as their houses are still flooded. They comprise residents from several villages in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan namely Kampung Glouster Batu 6, Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7½, Lorong Mesra at Batu 7, Kampung Baru and Lorong Kedah at Batu 8 and Batu 9.

Heavy rain yesterday caused flash floods in Kuala Kangsar and 54 victims from Kampung Tok Sirat were transferred to the village community hall since yesterday, read the statement.

Apart from that, in Perak Tengah, a relief centre which was opened since 3pm yesterday at Sekolah Kebangsaan Titi Gantung was accommodating 10 evacuees from Kampung Parit 13 and Kampung Parit 14 in Bota, Seri Iskandar. — Bernama