Environment minister says looking to boost treated water reserve, reduce loss of non-revenue water to optimise raw water supply

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Environment and Water Ministry will ensure good raw water supply through a number of initiatives, especially reducing the loss of non-revenue water (NRW) and increasing the treated water reserve.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the current NRW rate of 36.8 per cent was expected to be reduced to 30 per cent by 2025 and 25 per cent by 2030, while the treated water reserve margin to be increased to 20 per cent by 2030.

He said the ministry also targeted water consumption per capita to increase from 180 litres to 230 litres by 2025.

“In this regard, mandatory usage of water-efficient equipment should be a new phenomenon or culture in the community,” he said when officiating at the ‘Asiawater 2020 Virtual Event’ today.

Tuan Ibrahim said for states facing raw water retention or storage capacity risk, the ministry would carry out more riverside water retention (TAPS) projects so as to optimise and extend the use of reclaimed water.

The ministry is also collaborating with Yayasan Wakaf Malaysia to establish the National Water Endowment Fund as a mechanism to solve the water supply problem of rural residents and in areas without clean water supply.

Tuan Ibrahim said the ministry had set up the Environmental Crime Prevention Unit (UCJAS) last October to coordinate the prevention actions and solutions to the incidents of water source pollution so as to be more systematic involving a number of enforcement agencies including the Department of Environment, National Water Services Commission and Royal Malaysia Police.

On the related laws, he said the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and Water Services Industry Act 2006 would be amended to impose heavier penalties for polluting water sources and these amendments were expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat next year.

Tuan Ibrahim said in order to protect the country’s water sources and not be treated as dumping grounds for wastes, the National River Trail initiative offered incentives to members of the public for reporting irresponsible parties involved in polluting the rivers. — Bernama



