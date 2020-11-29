Sabah Bersatu: PM’s pledge to resolve petroleum and gas negotiation significant in MA63 context

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 23,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, Nov 29 — State Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said the pledge made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to steer negotiations towards resolving Sabah’s petroleum and gas quagmire is a significant move in the context of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

Its Sabah Information chief Khairul Firdaus Akbar said the commitment expressed by Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, at the party’s third annual general meeting (AGM) was not mere rhetoric.

“Whatever is be signed in the negotiations later, will definitely have a massive positive impact in spurring the petroleum and gas industry in Sabah.

“This will result in a flow of prosperity from various angles be it economically or socially, to guarantee the wellbeing of the people in the state,” he said in a statement here.

He said Muhyiddin in his closing address pledged to initiate the negotiations as soon as possible for the benefit of the people in Sabah and as gratitude to them for supporting Perikatan Nasional in the 15th State Election.

“The pledge clearly reflects the close relationship between the state government under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GBS) and the federal government,” he said.

Khairul Firdaus said Sabah Bersatu also appreciates Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor’s earnestness as Bersatu state chief to champion the cause when proposing the motion to support the president’s speech in conjunction with the AGM held virtually at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here. — Bernama