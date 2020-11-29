Playing in floodwaters in groups will make you RM1,000 poorer in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas

Kampung Bukit Tambun residents wade in flood water outside their house in Alor Gajah November 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

PASIR MAS, Nov 29 — Those found playing in floodwaters in groups in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas will be slapped with a RM1,000 compound, said Pasir Mas District Police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif.

He said this was among the measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19, which has shown an upward trend in the state.

“A notification letter regarding the issuance of the compound has been sent to the Pasir Mas chief District Officer, including the local authorities.

“We are concerned that if no action is taken, the people in the state will turn the floods into water carnivals like in previous monsoon seasons,” he told reporters here today.

Every year, Rantau Panjang is likened to a water theme park for the people of Kelantan. In fact, even food stalls are opened around the area during the floods.

Commenting further, he said traders who set up stalls around Rantau Panjang would also be subject to stern action.

“We will not compromise with those who violate the regulations, whether gathering in groups or celebrating water festival (floods) this year.

“The local authorities will also seize the traders’ business equipment if they are still adamant about setting up stalls during floods like previous years,” he said. — Bernama