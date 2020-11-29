Number of flood evacuees up nationwide as situation improves in Terengganu

Flood victims make their way to the relief centre as flood waters rise in Kuala Nerus November 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The flood situation in several states as at this morning had worsened with more victims having to be moved to temporary relief shelters (PPS) but there was improvement in Terengganu.

In Kedah, 691 evacuees from 183 families have been placed in six PPS in Kulim and Kuala Muda following flash floods after a heavy downpour yesterday evening

According to the Civil Defence Force, in Kulim, 256 evacuees are being sheltered at PPS Masjid Sungai Seluang, PPS Surau Kampung Haji Wahab, Dewan Masjid Al Huda Kampung Jerung, while in Kuala Muda, 435 victims are housed at two PPS, in Mukim Sungai Petani and Mukim Sidam Kiri.

In Perak, continuous rain since midday yesterday until midnight caused several areas in the Kinta district to be inundated, forcing 27 victims to be evacuated to PPS Dewan Awam Hock Aun.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman in a statement informed that in Hilir Perak, floods hit several villages in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan causing 76 people to be moved to the PPS at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan.

Meanwhile, according to the disaster information application of the state Welfare Department, a PPS was also opened in Larut, Matang and Selama district yesterday that is sheltering 27 victims from seven families at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Bendang Luas, Ijok.

In Melaka, despite PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Gantong in Jasin closed at 3.30pm yesterday, it was reopened at 8pm after several houses were hit by floods when Sungai Teluk Rimba overflowed its banks earlier.

Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Kol (PA) Effendy Ali said 19 people from four families were moved to it.

In Bintulu, Sarawak, the number of flood evacuees rose to 364 people this morning after 227 more victims were moved to two PPS as compared to 137 people in PPS last night.

The state Disaster Management Committee secretariat said 200 victims were at the PPS in Stadium Muhibbah and 164 at PPS Dewan Suarah Bintulu.

However, the flood situation in Terengganu which entered its sixth day today has started to improve with the number of evacuees dropping to 1,041 people this morning as compared to 1,483 people yesterday evening.

State Disaster Management Committee secretariat head Leftenan Kolonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the lower number followed three PPS in Kemaman closing, leaving only 12 PPS still in operation namely in Kemaman, Dungun and Marang.

“In Kemaman there are still 897 people in PPS, Dungun 130 while in Marang number has not changed that is 14 people,” he said in a statement. — Bernama