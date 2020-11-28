Two-hour downpour causes flash floods at Kulim Hospital, says Kedah health director

A heavy downpour for about two hours this evening caused the area around Kulim Hospital, including the emergency and Covid-19 screening tents to be hit by flash floods. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Nov 28 — A heavy downpour for about two hours this evening caused the area around Kulim Hospital, including the emergency and Covid-19 screening tents to be hit by flash floods.

State Health Director, Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang who was contacted by Bernama, however, said that the situation had recovered by 6pm and cleaning works were currently underway.

“After the cleaning work is settled, the area can be reused and we have no problem accepting patients,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said the flood that occurred in the Kulim Hospital area this afternoon was due to drainage problems.

“Previously, the Kulim Hospital had applied to enlarge the drain at the parking lot. I have also raised the matter with my superiors and am waiting for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) Disaster Operations Division chief Capt (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah said three districts in Kedah, namely Kulim, Bandar Baharu, dan Kuala Muda were hit by flash floods following heavy rain which began at about 3 pm this afternoon, whereby residents from several areas had to be evacuated after their homes were flooded. — Bernama