Police looking for man involved in fight at Jalan Tebrau in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU, Nov 28 — The police are looking for a foreign man, believed to have been involved in a fight with a local man in Jalan Tebrau here last night.

Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) district police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain urged those with information on the man, in his 30s, to contact the police station at 07-2182323.

He said police went to the scene after being alerted of the incident at about 11.30pm.

“According to witnesses, the suspect hit the victim, 39, with an object, believed to be an iron rod,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

A video with an image on the suspect hitting the victim has been going viral on Facebook. — Bernama