Flood situation improving in Terengganu and Perak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The flood situation in Terengganu and Perak has been reported to be improving as several relief centres were closed this evening.

As of 4pm in Terengganu, the number of victims decreased slightly to 1,483 people from 366 families compared to 1,692 victims from 424 families at 8am.

The decrease comes following the closure of a relief centre in Kuala Nerus and another in Kuala Terengganu this afternoon.

State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Lt Col (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the two districts had fully recovered from the floods due to the hot weather throughout the day.

“Currently, there are 15 relief centres in three districts that are still affected, namely 11 in Kemaman, three in Dungun and one in Marang. In Kemaman, there is an increase of four relief centres with the current number of victims being 1,310 people from 320 families,” he said in a statement. today.

In Sarawak, a total of 137 flood victims in Bintulu were housed at a relief centre set up at the Muhibbah Stadium after their homes were flooded early today.

Bintulu District Acting Civil Defence officer Ra’idah Jomi said the victims were from the Kidurong Avenue, Sungai Sebatang and Sungai Plan settlement areas.

“Of the 137 victims, 101 were adults, 19 children, 11 senior citizens and six babies,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

The Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, meanwhile, reported that as of 3pm, the water level in the flood-affected areas in Bintulu was still on the rise.

In Perak, two relief centres were closed, leaving only one open at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall in the Hilir Perak district housing a total of 63 flood victims from 17 families from several villages in Changkat Jong as of 5pm.

All the victims are residents from areas still affected by the floods, namely Lorong Sidang Osman, Batu 7½, Lorong Mesra at Batu 7, Kampung Baru, and Lorong Kedah at Batu 8 and Batu 9.

In Melaka, the flood situation was reported to have fully recovered when the last relief centre at SK Parit Gantong in Jasin closed at 3.30pm.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said the relief centre was previously housing 18 victims from four families. — Bernama