Malaysia, Singapore still in negotiations on proposals regarding HSR project, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― Malaysia and Singapore are still in negotiations with regard to the proposals presented by Malaysia to improve the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a statement today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the two countries had until December 31, 2020, to complete the negotiation process.

“The government will make an announcement after a decision has been reached,” he said in response to several recent news reports on the project.

A local article recently said, citing unnamed sources, that Malaysia might continue the project without Singapore’s participation by having the line end at Johor Bahru instead of Singapore.

The report also said the Malaysian government had informed its Singapore counterpart on the proposed changes. ― Bernama