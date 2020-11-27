Election Commission: Simultaneous Jan 16 polling for Gerik and Bugaya seats

Nomination day will be on January 4 and early voting on January 12. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The Election Commission (EC) today announced January 16, 2021 as polling day in the twin by-elections of Gerik in Perak and Bugaya in Sabah.

Nomination day will be on January 4 and early voting on January 12.

The Gerik parliamentary seat fell vacant following the November 16 death of its incumbent from Umno, Datuk Hasbullah Osman, from heart complications. He was 63.

Bugaya was similarly vacated a day later on November 17 following the death of its Parti Warisan Sabah assemblyman Manis Muka Mohd Darah at age 65. She had been admitted to a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu earlier for kidney problems.

