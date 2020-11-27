Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 clusters identified in KL, Negri, Penang, Sabah

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Tapak Bina Puteh Lama cluster in the Lembah Pantai district of Kuala Lumpur was the largest of the four. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 ― The Health Ministry today announced that four new Covid-19 clusters have been identified in Sabah, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

They were named the Tapak Bina Puteh Lama cluster, Jalan Haruan cluster, Jalan Tuaran cluster, and Beringin cluster.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Tapak Bina Puteh Lama cluster in the Lembah Pantai district of Kuala Lumpur was the largest of the four.

“A total of 820 construction workers were screened in this cluster and 139 were tested positive of Covid-19,” he said in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

He said that the Jalan Haruan cluster in Seremban district in Negri Sembilan has 118 positive cases from the 300 people screened.

“Initial cases in this cluster were reported following a screening conducted in a company.

“The positive cases in this cluster involve 10 locals and 108 foreigners,” he said.

As for the Jalan Tuaran cluster in Sabah, Dr Noor Hisham said it covered the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Tuaran.

“A total of 86 individuals were screened in the workplace and 44 were tested positive of Covid-19 as of today,” he said.

For Penang’s Beringin cluster, he said it affected the districts of Timur Laut, Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Selatan and Seberang Perai Tengah.

“Cases in this cluster involves workers from two companies in Penang.

“A total of 3,116 individuals were screened as of today and 37 were tested positive of Covid-19 for now,” he added.

As of today, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 349 clusters have been detected in Malaysia including the four which were just announced.

“A total of 173 cases have ended, including the Omadal cluster which ended today.

“This brings the current active clusters which are being monitored to 176. Out of the amount, 47 clusters have produced additional cases,” he explained.