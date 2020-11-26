Flood situation in Terengganu improves, evacuees start to return home

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 26 ― The flood situation in Terrengganu is improving with the evacuees starting to return home, leaving only 427 people from 107 families at the relief centres, from 530 people (131 families) this morning.

Six relief centres ― four each in Setiu and Dungun and one each in Kemaman and Kuala Nerus ― have been closed, leaving only 14 still in operation, namely six in Kuala Nerus, Dungun (four), Marang (three) and Kuala Terengganu (one).

Head of the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Che Adam A Rahman said the number of evacuees in Kuala Nerus has dropped to 227 people (56 families), from 233 people (57 families) with the closure of one of the relief centres in the district.

He said in Dungun, with the closure of the two relief centres, there were only 87 people (21 families) still at the remaining relief centres.

In Marang, the number of evacuees dropped to 80 people (20 families), after five families, involving 20 evacuees, were allowed to go home, and also in Kuala Terengganu, with only 33 evacuees left, from 38 people, earlier, he added.

Meanwhile, in Bagan Serai, Perak, the flood relief centre at SK Parit Haji Aman, which was opened last Friday, was closed at 6pm today after all the 168 evacuees there, involving 69 families, were allowed to return home.

Kerian Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Sabli Bakri said another relief centre, at SK Changkat Lobak, is still in operation as the 87 evacuees, from Kampung Matang Tengah, Changkat Lobak, could not go home yet as the flood water in the village has yet to recede.

Besides the relief centre in Kerian, two other relief centres are also still in operation.

There are at SK Kayan in Manjung, with 30 evacuees, and at Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan in Hilir Perak, with 92 evacuees. ― Bernama