EPF: Eligible members can apply for i-Sinar beginning mid-December

In a statement today, EPF said the first payout will be made beginning a month after their application is approved. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Eligible members of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will be able to apply for the i-Sinar facility starting mid-December.

In a statement today, EPF said the first payout will be made beginning a month after their application is approved.

“The EPF will be announcing the details of i-Sinar early next week, following the announcement by Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz during his Budget 2021 winding-up speech today.

“This will cover the eligibility criteria of members who suffered significant impact to their income which includes loss of employment or reduction of pay,” it said.

Earlier today, Tengku Zafrul announced the facility’s expanded coverage and increase in maximum withdrawal amount to up to RM10,000 for those with RM90,000 and below in Account 1. As announced previously, members can withdraw up to RM60,000 if their Account 1 savings exceed RM90,000. ― Bernama