Ahmad Zahid: Passing of Budget 2021 at policy stage shows Umno, BN support

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the coalition’s support for Budget 2021 was evident when the Supply Bill or Budget 2021 was passed at the policy stage in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said the coalition’s decision through the Supreme Council to support Budget 2021 on two conditions, had been accepted by the government.

“‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah). The decision to support Budget 2021 on two conditions has been accepted. The solidarity of Umno and BN is reflected in the approval of the Budget,” he said via his Twitter account today.

BN had previously expressed conditional support for Budget 2021 by demanding that the government allow a “one-off” withdrawal of savings of up to RM10,000 from Account 1 of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), and extending the loan moratoriums until June 2021.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, on the other hand, hopes that the allocation approved through the Budget can be channelled efficiently, fairly and equitably to reach the people.

While expressing gratitude that the budget was approved today, he wanted the people to benefit the most from the Budget.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, in a post on Facebook, also expressed his appreciation and congratulations on the passing of Budget 2021 at policy stage as well as proving that the government listens to the voice of the people.

After two weeks of debate and four days of winding-up session by the relevant ministers at the Dewan Rakyat, the Supply Bill or Budget 2021 was passed at the policy stage today.

It was approved with a majority voice vote after attempts by several MPs to initiate bloc voting failed when only 13 MPs stood up, less than the required 15. ― Bernama