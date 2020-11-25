Saifuddin: Jasa to be rebranded as J-Kom, won’t function as govt propaganda machine

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Special Affairs Department, otherwise known as Jasa, will be rebranded as the Community Communications Department (J-Kom) and will not operate as a political propaganda machine for the government, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah assured today.

The communications and multimedia minister, during his Budget winding-up speech in Parliament today, said the department will undergo rebranding and restructuring to ensure its goal of delivering accurate information to the masses is achieved.

“JKom’s first priority concerns the question of communication of information during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I can give my assurance that J-Kom will not be a propaganda machine; not under my watch,” he said.

Saifuddin then when answering fellow lawmakers who questioned the RM85.5 million allocated to the J-Kom, explained the amount was not something new with similar amounts given to the agency before it was disbanded by the previous Pakatan Harapan government.

He then also gave his assurance to Parliament that its allocation would be reduced.

“I can give my assurance that the total will be reduced, but how much is being considered, I cannot give you a number yet,” he said when pressed for an answer by his predecessor and Puchong MP Gobind Singh.

MORE TO COME