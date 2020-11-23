Top Glove’s factories ordered to close in stages for Covid-19 screening, quarantine after Selangor spike

A general view in front of Top Glove Corporation Berhad's female staff dormitories during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The National Security Council (NSC) said today it has decided to close the factories of glove manufacturer Top Glove Corporation Bhd in stages, following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases among its workers.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said prior to this, the government had already announced the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for the dormitories of the male and female workers at Top Glove’s factory in Klang, which began on Tuesday (November 17)

“As of today, the Health Ministry has conducted 5,794 screenings, which have detected 1,889 positive cases,” he said during his press conference.

Per the ministry’s advice, Top Glove’s 28 factories will be closed in stages, to allow its workers to undergo screening and quarantine when necessary.

“This will be carried out by the Selangor Security Working Committee in cooperation with Top Glove’s management,” Ismail said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the Teratai cluster, which is linked to Top Glove’s operations, had reported 504 new cases, which made Selangor the state with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections.

The company confirmed on November 17 that the EMCO is expected to affect around 5,700 of its employees.