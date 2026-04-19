MIRI, April 19 — Seven divers had a rare and memorable encounter with a whale shark (Rhincodon typus) while diving at Tina Reef in Bintulu waters last Thursday.

Borneo Dive Network instructor Wilson Kuan described the sighting as an “extraordinary experience”, noting that whale sharks are rarely seen and are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

He said the group was on the first dive of their second day when the encounter occurred.

“Just two minutes after descending to about five metres, the divers spotted the whale shark.

Conditions were excellent, with sea temperature at 26°C and visibility exceeding 30 metres.

“The whale shark appeared calmly, its massive body moving slowly through the clear waters, creating a breathtaking scene,” he said.

Kuan estimated the whale shark to be about 12 metres long, adding that despite its size, it appeared to be a juvenile and displayed a gentle, non-aggressive nature.

“What made it even more exciting was that it stayed close to the divers for about 10 minutes, swimming slowly and showing curiosity as it approached them,” he added.

He noted that the current ‘bubuk’ (krill) season increases the likelihood of whale shark sightings, offering divers a higher chance of such encounters.

Kuan said whale sharks are the largest living fish species, typically measuring between 12 and 18 metres and weighing over 20 tonnes.

“Despite their size, they are harmless filter feeders, often referred to as the ‘gentle giants of the sea’.”

He also reminded divers to explore marine environments responsibly under professional guidance to avoid disturbing wildlife, especially as whale shark populations have declined by about 50 per cent over the past 75 years due to threats such as finning, fishing, vessel strikes and habitat loss. — The Borneo Post