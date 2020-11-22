Perak exco tells flood evacuees to use community internet centre for online classes

Children read a book as they seek shelter at a temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 22 — Flood evacuees relocated to temporary relief centres (PPS), are encouraged to take full advantage of the Community Internet Centres (PIK) which have been set up in all districts.

Perak Youth, Sports, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Khairul Shahril Mohamed said the PIK, established by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), operates daily from 10 am to 2 pm, except on public holidays.

“However, students who need to attend online classes after the operation hours, can contact the PIK manager directly to use the facilities,” he told Bernama here, today.

Khairul Shahril said this in response to complaints by students at several PPS which, among others, faced problems of getting Internet access to attend their online classes.

Four districts in Perak were hit by flash floods following frequent heavy rain recently, namely, Larut, Matang and Selama; Kerian, Hilir Perak and Kinta.

Among the PIK in Kerian district are in Bagan Serai town and Batu 14 Teluk Medan, Bagan Serai.

Additionally, Khairul Shahril said the committee with MCMC and telecommunication companies were looking for the best way to ensure all PPS have satisfactory Internet access for the use of flood evacuees.

“MCMC visited several PPS today for this purpose. However, for those who need good Internet access, the best and easiest option is to go to a PIK because it is located at a strategic and safe location,” he said. — Bernama