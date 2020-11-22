Over 700 evacuated as floods worsen in Perak

A woman is seen at a flood relief centre in Matang, Taiping November 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 22 — The flood situation in Perak is reported to worsen with more residents evacuated to six relief centres, from 319 people at 9pm yesterday, to 736 people at 6am today.

A spokesman for the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the district worst affected is Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS), with 569 evacuees at four relief centres.

He said the fourth relief centre, at Masjid Toh Paduka, Ijok, was opened in LMS at about 7pm yesterday to accommodate 364 evacuees from Kampung Bendang Luas, Kampung Teras, Kampung Masjid and Kampung Baru Gelugor.

The other relief centres in LMS are at Kampung Seri Ara Community Hall, with 55 evacuees; Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Ngah Ibrahim, Matang (47 evacuees) and Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Ijok (103 evacuees), he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Kerian, there are 152 people being accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai, which was opened since last Friday after floods hit seven villages in the district.

The affected villages included Kampung Tebuk Panchur, Kampung Kg Alor Setanggok, Kampung Tanjung Bugis and Kampung Parit Abu Hassan Ban.

He said in Hilir Perak, 15 people from Kampung Belakang Kilang Kacang and Lorong Bendera 1, Kampung Sungai Tukang Sidin, were evacuated to the Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan.

The evacuation operation involved various government departments and agencies, including the Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, police and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela). — Bernama