Melaka flood victims increase to 496, Kedah records eight

MELAKA, Nov 22 — The number of flood victims in Melaka increased to 496 people as of 8 pm tonight compared to 474 people at 4pm.

According to Social Welfare Department (JKM) infoBencana application, the increase in flood victims was recorded at the temporary relief centre (PPS) of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ayer Molek in Melaka Tengah and SK Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah.

The Ayer Molek PPS previously housed 93 victims (16 families) but increased to 100 victims (29 families) while SK Durian Tunggal PPS was occupied by 71 victims (15 families) compared to 56 victims (13 families) this afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Jasin, the number of flood victims remains the same with SK Tehel accommodating 125 victims (30 families), Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Shuh Yen involving 61 victims (16 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Katil housing 122 victims (52 families).

A total of six PPSs has been opened in three districts in the state since floods swept in on Friday.

In Alor Setar, a total of eight victims from two families in Kampung Changkat Setol, Changlun near Kubang Pasu have been placed at temporary relief centres (PPS) after their homes were flooded since early this morning.

Kubang Pasu District Disaster Management Committee secretariat Lieutenant (PA) Norazian Shamsudin said as of 4pm today, all the victims were still housed at Al-Ihsan Mosque centre in Kampung Changkat Setol.

“Heavy rain since 8.30pm yesterday caused several low-lying areas in Changlun to flood. At 1.30am this morning, the water started to rise causing two families, who were also the first victims to be evacuated to PPS in this state.

“All the victims were evacuated by members of the Fire and Rescue Department at 4am today,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) was also working with the Social Welfare Department and other agencies to channel the assistance needed by the flood victims. — Bernama