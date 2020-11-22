Floods subside in Perak as evacuees down to nearly 200 people

The number of people sheltered at temporary evacuation centres has dropped from 736 people at 6am today to 199 as of 1pm. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 22 — The flash floods that hit four districts in Perak have subsided and the number of people sheltered at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) has dropped from 736 people at 6am today to 199 as of 1pm.

In a statement here, a state Disaster Management Committee secretariat spokesman said four PPS had been closed, three of them in Larut, Matang dan Selama (LMS) district, namely Masjid Toh Paduka, Ijok; Dewan Semak Bakti, Felda Ijok and the community hall in Kampung Sungai Ara, Batu Kurau.

All 522 victims sheltered at the three PPS were allowed to return home once the situation was safe.

“The other PPS closed is the one in Hilir Perak namely Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan after all 15 victims evacuated there were allowed to go home,” the spokesman said.

Only two PPS are still in operation, Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman in Bagan Serai, Kerian which is sheltering 152 people from seven villages, among them Kampung Tebuk Panchur, Kampung Kg Alor Setanggok, Kampung Tanjung Bugis and Kampung Parit Abu Hassan Ban.

The other is Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Ngah Ibrahim, Matang in the LMS district and houses 46 victims.

“The weather in Bagan Serai now is raining while in Taiping it is good,” the spokesman added. — Bernama