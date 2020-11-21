State disaster management unit says 137 including old folks home residents evacuated after floods in Kuala Selangor, Sepang

Mohd Hilmi Husi, 48 carries his son, Nia Azzad Mohd Helmi, 5, to leave his house area after it was flooded due to the high tide phenomenon in Kampung Sungai Janggut in Kuala Selangor in this file picture taken on October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 21 — A total of 137 people including residents of an Old Folks Home, have been evacuated to four relief centres (PPS) as of noon today, after several areas in Kuala Selangor and Sepang were inundated following continuous rains since Wednesday.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit operations officer, Muhammad Izzat Haziq Mohd Nazir said in Ijok, residents from Kampung Sri Aman and Kampung Seri Sentosa are at Desa Coalfield Kuala Selangor District Council Hall; Al-Jashiera Home residents are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Mahang while residents at Jalan Haji Ehsan, Off Jalan Parit Mahang are at SK Ijok.

“Villagers of Kampung Giching are seeking shelter at the Sepang PPS at Sekolah Rendah Agama Labu Lanjut,” he told Bernama here, today.

Muhammad Izzat Haziq said the unit would continue to monitor and mobilise related agencies to immediately evacuate victims to relief centres during floods especially in high risk areas.

Meanwhile Kuala Selangor Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) officer, Capt (PA) Shaiful Azril Zainal when contacted said, the SK Parit Marang PPS that was opened since Thursday, would only take in the 52 elderly folks from Al-Jashiera Home to separate them from other flood victims.

He said initially some local residents were evacuated to the centre but they were later transferred to SK Ijok PPS, as part of efforts to lower the risk of Covid-19 transmission and in consideration of the elderly folks’ health condition.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had earlier issued a thunderstorm warning with heavy rains and strong winds at several areas in the west coast states of Peninsular Malaysia, as well as in western Sabah and Sarawak, especially in evenings and early nights, throughout the first phase of the Northeast Monsoon until end of December. — Bernama