Perak says number of flood victims rises to 319 after continuous rain

IPOH, Nov 21 — The number of flood victims in Perak has increased to 319 people from 112 families with another Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) opened in Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS) district as of 9pm tonight.

A spokesman for the Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said 67 people from 20 families had to be evacuated to the Felda Ijok Dewan Semai Bakti Hall starting at 5pm this afternoon after their homes were hit by floods due to continuous rain.

“A total of 55 victims from Kampung Sungai Ara in the same district are still sheltering in the village’s public hall while another 34 are housed at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Ngah Ibrahim, Matang as the floods in nearby villages have still not receded,” he said in a statement here today.

For Kerian district, the number of victims taking refuge at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman PPS, Bagan Serai, which opened yesterday, also increased to 148 victims compared to 123 victims this morning.

They were residents of Kampung Tebuk Panchur, Kampung Alor Setanggok, Kampung Tanjung Bugis and Kampung Parit Air Itam 2 and 3, Kampung Ban Pisang, Kampung Padang Lalang, Kampung Parit Abu Hassan Ban and Kampung Parit Ali Kalang.

The latest victims were residents from Kampung Parit Mat Keling and Kampung Lebai Kadir who were also affected by the floods.

Apart from that, in the Hilir Perak district, a PPS that was opened at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall, Langkap last Thursday night still housed 15 victims from Kampung Belakang Kilang Kacang and Kampung Sungai Tukang Sidin.

Most areas in Perak tonight are experiencing continuous rainfall but various agencies including the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, police, the Social Welfare Department and the People’s Volunteer Department are still monitoring the flood areas and all PPS involved. — Bernama