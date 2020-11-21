Number of flood victims in Perak rises to 277 as at 8am

IPOH, Nov 21 ― The number of flood victims seeking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Perak rose to 227 from 81 families this morning, compared to 168 from 59 families yesterday evening.

A State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesman said as of 8am today, 55 victims from Kampung Sungai Ara are still seeking shelter at the village community hall while another 34 are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Ngah Ibrahim, Matang after Kampung Sungai Rentaka was inundated in Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS) district.

“In the Kerian district, 123 victims are now at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai which was opened at 11am yesterday to house 61 victims who were evacuated from their homes yesterday evening,” he said in a statement here today.

The victims are residents from Kampung Tebuk Panchur, Kampung Alor Setanggok, Kampung Tanjung Bugis and Kampung Parit Air Itam 2 and 3, Kampung Ban Pisang, Kampung Padang Lalang, Kampung Parit Abu Hassan Ban and Kampung Parit Ali Kalang.

In Hilir Perak, the number of residents from Kampung Belakang Kilang Kacang seeking shelter at Teluk Intan Municipal Council Hall, Langkap increased to 15 from six victims yesterday.

Meanwhile, those who sought refuge at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Sri Kinta, Lahat here, were allowed to return to their homes after floodwaters receded and the PPS was closed at 6pm yesterday. ― Bernama