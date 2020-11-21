MetMalaysia weather alert: Heavy rain expected in most peninsular states

A pedestrian holds on to an umbrella in the rain in this file picture taken in April 2014. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow alert with heavy rain expected in Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat & Muar) until Monday (November 23).

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon said heavy rain was also expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh & Kuala Krai); Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu & Marang) from Sunday (November 22) to Monday.

“Strong northwest and northeast winds of 40 to 50km/h with waves reaching 3.5m-high are expected in the waters of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu during the period.

“This incident could pose a risk of overflow of seawater on the coast as well as estuaries,” he said in a statement. — Bernama