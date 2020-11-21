MACC: KLIA deputy immigration director among three nabbed over forgery syndicate

MACC said a deputy director at KLIA is among three more immigration officers who have been arrested on suspicion of involvement with a syndicate falsifying travel document border stamps. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — A deputy director at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is among three more immigration officers who have been arrested on suspicion of involvement with a syndicate falsifying travel document border stamps, according to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources today.

The sources said the suspects, aged between 38 and 54, were arrested at the MACC headquarters here yesterday.

“The three immigration officers were taken to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court for remand (application) under Section 117 of the Penal Code,” a source said.

The source said so far 53 people including 33 immigration officers at KLIA, KLIA2 and Bangunan Sultan Ismail Johor Bahru, Johor had been nabbed under the Ops Selat launched on November 16.

Ops Selat, conducted by MACC with the cooperation of the Immigration Department, involved raids in Putrajaya; Johor Baru, Johor; Kuching, Sarawak; and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

Yesterday, MACC investigation director Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali said more people might be arrested in connection with the syndicate.

Norazlan said investigations were being conducted under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001. — Bernama