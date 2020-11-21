Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia awaiting Covid-19 vaccine trials data, cannot decide based on news reports alone

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 21, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 21 — Malaysia has not yet received official data on the latest stages of Covid-19 vaccine trials, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He acknowledged the heavy press coverage of pharmaceutical firms reporting high rates of effectiveness for their vaccine candidates, but said the ministry would need data from the firms as well as health agencies before deciding on Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccine policy.

“Now we are only hearing from the media about the effectiveness of the vaccine, but we cannot register the vaccine by relying on media reports,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference today.

