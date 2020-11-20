Police seize RM8.14m drugs in Penang, six arrested

Penang CPO Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan speaks to the press regarding a recent drug bust in Penang on November 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 20 — Penang police busted a drug trafficking syndicate and seized drugs estimated at RM8.14 million, with the arrest of six individuals including the mastermind, his wife and mother, following a series of raids yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said in the operation, four places were raided from 4.30am to 9.30am before the six, aged 28 to 59 were arrested.

“The first two men including the 35-year-old syndicate leader were arrested while in a car in Sungai Nibong area believed to be distributing drugs, as they had two kilogrammes of syabu with them.

“Police then arrested another man and seized drugs at a house in Sungai Nibong and following a raid on another house in Bayan Lepas, the fourth suspect was detained.

“After interrogations police were led to the drug storage site in a house in Balik Pulau where the syndicate leader’s wife and mother live,” he told a press conference here today.

Some of the seized drugs are seen during a press conference at the Penang police contingent recent drug bust on November 20, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Police seized 133.3kg of syabu, 20.7kg (ketamine) and 11.1kg of heroin base, all worth RM8.14 million in the raids and this is the biggest drug haul for the Penang Police Contingent this year.

Sahabudin said the syndicate leader’s wife a Thai national, aged 28, was believed to have links with drug trafficking syndicates in the neighbouring country and the drugs were believed to be brought in overland via Sintok, Kedah before being delivered to Penang.

“The couple has three small children, they have been handed over to the Social Welfare Department as their 59-year-old grandmother also a syndicate member was arrested,” he said adding that all six are being remanded for seven days for investigations. — Bernama