Number of Melaka flood victims increases to 242 as at noon today

MELAKA, Nov 20 ― The number of flood victims in Jasin and Alor Gajah increased to 242 people at noon today, from only 59 people, following four hours of heavy rain since 5pm yesterday, causing floods in several low lying areas in both the districts.

Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Effendy Ali said another relief centre, at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel,in Jasin, was opened at 8am today, to accommodate 115 victims from 26 families.

He said there were two other relief centres in Jasin, with the one at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum, accommodating 73 victims from 20 families, while the one at SK Tedong was closed at 9 am today after the 11 victims were allowed to return home.

The relief centre is Alor Gajah is at SK Durian Tunggal, with 54 victims from 13 families, he said in a statement today.

He said the floods in Jasin affected eight areas, namely, Taman Merlimau Mekar, Taman Merlimau Megah, Kilang Berapi, in front of SMK Dato' Abdul Rahman Ya'Kub, Pekan Tedong, Paya Lengkong, Seri Mendapat and Tehel.

In Alor Gajah, the areas affected are Kampung Bukit Tambun and Kampung Bukit Balai.

He said two roads, Jalan Lipat Kajang- Merlimau at Jasin and Jalan Durian Tunggal-Simpang Gading at Alor Gajah, which were closed earlier, have been opened traffic at noon today.

Effendy, who is also the Chief Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee, said the weather in the state is reported fine and the water level in Sungai Chohong, Sungai Melaka and Sungai Duyong has yet to reach the warning level. ― Bernama