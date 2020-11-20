Melaka cops looking for two oil company employees over alleged criminal breach of trust case

Melaka police are on the hunt for two men who are also employees of an oil company in Tangga Batu here, to assist investigations into a criminal breach of trust case involving losses of up to RM113,000. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 20 — Melaka police are on the hunt for two men who are also employees of an oil company in Tangga Batu here, to assist investigations into a criminal breach of trust case involving losses of up to RM113,000.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said the duo were believed to be involved over the loss of crude oil stocks from the company’s storage tank, which was only discovered at about 9am, last November 2.

He said the two suspects are Mohammad Safiy Khan Muzair, 30, whose last address was at No. 101 Jalan Bukit Beruang Utama ¼, Taman Bukit Beruang Utama, Melaka and Sheikh Izzudin Sheikh Salleh, 37, last address at 36, Jalan Tiaraville 3, Tiara Melaka Golf and Country Club, Melaka.

“A manager of the company lodged a report on November 12, but we have not traced the suspects for investigations under Section 408 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

He said those with information or know the suspects are urged to contact Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Division head ASP Lim Chee Jiun (012-5075675) or investigating officer, Insp Nurul Mazatul Ayu Mazlan (010-8200677).

In another development, Abdul Majid said a 32-year-old private clinic nurse suffered losses amounting RM55,800, believed to have been cheated by a ‘Love Scam’ syndicate after befriending a man through Instagram in early October.

Abdul Majid said the victim lodged a police report last Wednesday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He urged the public to refer to the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/or download the ‘Check Scammers CCID’ application on Google Play or Apple App Store to cross check phone and account numbers that are doubtful, to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. — Bernama