MACC nabs three more Immigration officers, seizes luxury cars including Rolls-Royce over ties to people-smuggling ring

MACC investigators confiscated a Rolls-Royce limousine, a Ford Mustang, a Range Rover and an Audi during a crackdown on a people-smuggling syndicate November 20, 2020. — Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Three Immigration officers and three more agents were arrested today on suspicion of colluding with a people-smuggling syndicate.

According to national news agency Bernama, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission made the arrests as part of the Ops Selat crackdown.

Aside from the arrests, investigators also confiscated a Rolls-Royce limousine, a Ford Mustang, a Range Rover and an Audi.

A MACC source told Bernama that the cars were registered to two Chinese nationals suspected of acting as employment agents for their compatriots and two other local agents.

“To date, the MACC has arrested 50 people under Ops Selat, which involves the falsification of entry stamps to cross the country’s borders,” he was quoted as saying.

The arrestees include 28 Immigration officers of various ranks, 17 agents, and five others.

So far, MACC investigators have confiscated RM800,000 in cash, 26 luxury vehicles, four high-performance motorcycles, and assorted property including houses, land, jewellery, and others, the source said.

Ops Selat is a multi-agency operation that has executed raids in Putrajaya, Johor Baru, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching over the alleged collusion between Immigration personnel and crime syndicates.