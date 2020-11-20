Logging activities in Pahang in compliance with annual felling rationing, says MB

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 20 — The Pahang state government has never carried out logging activities exceeding the Annual Felling Rationing (CTT) set by the National Land Council (NLC), said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said under the 11th Malaysia Plan, the NLC had set the CTT area for Pahang at 13,687 hectares but in 2019, the logging area in Pahang only stood at 10, 313 hectares, which reflected the state’s good forest management.

“This stability shows that the state government has adopted the sustainable forest management practice in ensuring forest areas in the state remain preserved.

“An estimated 999,158 hectares of land or 64.43 per cent of permanent forest reserve areas are allowed to be logged while the remaining 551,528 hectares cannot be touched due to certain reasons including it has been gazetted as water catchment areas.

“Areas that can be logged will also be audited under the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS) conducted by the Malaysian Timber Certification Council that issues the Malaysia Criteria and Indicators For Forest Management Certification (MC&I),” he said while winding up the debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

On the oil royalty issue, Wan Rosdy said the state government would continue to discuss the matter with the federal government until a final decision on the matter is made.

Meanwhile, he said the Pahang State Development Corporation (PKNP) and TGA Solutions Sdn Bhd, the developer of the Tanjung Agas Oil, Gas and Maritime Industrial Park in Pekan were finalising the terms and conditions with several foreign investors to redevelop the project.

Wan Rosdy also announced a cash aid of RM50 for 15,054 students who will sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) in the state, involving a total allocation of RM752,700. — Bernama