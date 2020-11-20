Floods: More than 160 people evacuated in Perak

Children read a book as they seek shelter at a temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Jong in Teluk Intan October 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Nov 20 — A total of 168 evacuees from 59 families from four districts in Perak are seeking shelter at five temporary evacuation centres (PPS) following flash floods due to heavy rain yesterday, according to a Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat spokesman.

As of 4pm, 55 victims from Kampung Sungai Ara were taking refuge in the village’s community hall while another 34 were placed at Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat Ngah Ibrahim, Matang after Kampung Sungai Rentaka was inundated with floodwaters in Larut, Matang and Selama (LMS) district, he added.

In the Kerian district, a total of 61 people sought shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai which was opened at 11 this morning after their houses in Kampung Tebuk Panchur, Kampung Alor Setanggok, Kampung Tanjung Bugis and Kampung Parit Air Itam 1 and 2 were hit by floods, said the spokesperson.

“In Kinta district, 12 people from Kampung Sri Kinta, Lahat here were evacuated to the village’s multipurpose hall while in Hilir Perak a PPS was opened at Teluk Intan Municipal Council hall in Langkap to shelter six people from Kampung Belakang Kilang Kacang,” read the statement today.

Meanwhile, two PPS, one each in Simpang Halt in Taiping and Batu Gajah which were opened yesterday have been closed today after the flood water in the area receded. — Bernama