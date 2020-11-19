Johor suggested early Malaysia-Singapore border opening, giving priority to education sector, says MB

Johor MB Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the current DCA implementation has yet to be decided by the government but the state government had presented a comprehensive SOP regarding the implementation of the scheme to the NSC. — Picture courtesy of Johor Menteri Besar’s office

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 ― Johor has suggested for an early implementation of the third border opening scheme between Malaysia and Singapore, the Daily Commuting Arrangement (DCA), with priority given to the education sector.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the proposal was raised during a special video session with the National Security Council (NSC) yesterday, which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I have suggested to the prime minister that if we can start DCA with the education sector first which involves college or private institution students in Johor or Johoreans who study in Singapore apart from their parents, guardians or teachers who should also be given priority.

“This is because there is an urgent request by those who commute back-and-forth on a daily basis,” he said at an online press conference here today.

Hasni said the current DCA implementation has yet to be decided by the government but the state government had presented a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the implementation of the scheme to the NSC.

He said this included a proposal that only about 7,000 individuals be allowed to commute in the early stages of the DCA implementation.

“All our proposals have been presented to a special committee at the federal level and based on the Prime Minister’s response yesterday, the NSC or the committee will discuss the matter and will inform the Foreign Ministry for further action.

“So, the state government will contact the Foreign Ministry to request that the SOP proposal submitted by the state government, be finalised immediately,” he added. ― Bernama