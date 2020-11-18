What is govt doing to bring Jho Low back to Malaysia, Puchong MP asks Putrajaya

Lawyer Gobind Singh Deo speaks to reporters outside the Bukit Aman police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 23, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — An Opposition MP has asked the government for an update on efforts to bring 1Malaysia Development Berhad-linked (1MDB) fugitive Jho Low back to Malaysia.

Gobind Singh Deo, who is DAP’s Puchong MP, said apart from the inspector-general of police’s (IGP) assurance that Low will be brought back to Malaysia, he wanted to know whether the government is doing anything else to ensure this happens.

“I want to know, Speaker, what steps has the government taken to ensure that we can bring Jho Low back to the country?

“Why are we not hearing anything about this these days?” said Gobind during his debate on the Budget 2021 Bill in Parliament today.

The former multimedia and communications minister raised the matter in relation to the country’s current financial situation, saying it needs all manner of monetary resources to buoy the people through these trying times.

“When we are here, looking here and there to ensure that we have enough financial resources to reduce the rakyat’s burden during these trying times, what about the efforts to ensure that Jho Low is brought back to Malaysia, action be taken against him if he is found guilty, and more importantly regarding assets, which have been lost?” he asked.

