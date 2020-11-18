Ministers back to giving oral answers during Dewan Rakyat Question Time beginning tomorrow

A view of the assembly hall at the main Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 4, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — From tomorrow, ministers will again give oral answers, but without taking supplementary questions, during the Ministers’ Question Time (MQT) session every Tuesday and Thursday in the Dewan Rakyat.

A motion on this was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan after the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat here today. The motion was passed.

“Without heeding the previous motion on the ministers’ question time on November 5 and based on Standing Order 90(2) and the agreement of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker, I table the motion to stop the enforcement of standing orders 24(5A), 24A (5) and 24A (7).

“This is to enable the MQT session to be shortened to 10 minutes, where the member posing the question will be called upon to read it out and the minister will reply without allowing supplementary questions, from tomorrow until December 15,” he said when tabling the motion.

On November 5, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun decided that ministers will give written replies for MQT questions, with the answers to be uploaded on the Parliament website. This was after the Dewan Rakyat sitting was shortened to 10am to 2pm to lower the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Before that, the MQT session was limited to five minutes per question for three questions beginning 10am, with MPs reading out the questions and the minister concerned replying.

Takiyuddin said the motion was made in response to a proposal from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) yesterday, who asked the Speaker to allow ministers to answer questions orally during the session. — Bernama