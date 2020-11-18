Covid-19: Police say 40 residents of Medan 88 have surrendered so far

A general view of Medan 88, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi in Sepang during the enhanced movement control order November 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Nov 18 — Forty residents of Medan 88 in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi who decided not to return home after learning the area would be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) have surrendered to the authorities so far.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, in a statement today, said 14 Malaysians, comprising 11 men and three women, and 26 foreigners had returned as at yesterday.

He said the 26 foreigners comprised 16 Indonesians (12 men and four women), seven Thais (three men and four women) and one man each from India, Myanmar and Nepal.

He said 346 residents of Medan 88 had undergone Covid-19 screening and out of that number, 44 people were confirmed positive before the EMCO was implemented and four were found to be positive after that.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 positive individuals in Medan 88 to 48.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the current number of residents in Medan 88 is 383, while the number of people who work in Medan 88 but are undergoing quarantine outside the area is 50.

The media had earlier reported that about 400 Medan 88 residents did not return home after learning of the EMCO, which is from November 12 to 25. — Bernama