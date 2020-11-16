Two waste collectors die in accident in Klang

SHAH ALAM, Nov 16 ­— Two waste collectors were killed when they were thrown out of the garbage truck they were travelling in when it collided with a lorry at Jalan Meru Tambahan, Klang at around 1.30 pm today.

Selangor Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said that the victims were identified as Effendi Salleh, 30, and Bangladeshi Mofij Ullah, 41, who died of head injuries. The garbage truck driver, Sulbi Wilson, 45, and another waste collector, Bangladeshi Mohammad Monir, 47, and the driver of the other lorry R. Nithiyananthan, 38, sustained minor injuries on their bodies and heads.

Azman said that initial investigations found the accident happened when the garbage truck coming from Jalan Bukit Cerakah crashed into the lorry carrying soil at Jalan Meru Tambahan.

“The accident happened after the traffic lights at Jalan Meru Tambahan. Both victims were thrown out of the truck due to the impact of the collision and died at the scene.

“The cause of the accident is believed to be due to the garbage truck’s faulty brakes,” he said, adding that both victims’ bodies were sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital for further action and that the case would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Abdul ‘Azim Mazlan at 013-4146144 to assist investigations, he said. — Bernama