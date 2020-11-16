Ismail Sabri: Parts of KL could come under EMCO if Covid-19 cases keep climbing

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference on the recovery movement control order at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, September 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Localities in the capital would be placed under an enforced movement control order (EMCO) if their Covid-19 cases keep rising, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he said the Health Ministry has yet to make such a recommendation to the National Security Council.

“In the Federal Territory (of Kuala Lumpur), there is a possibility of it (EMCO) being enforced but it would be decided by MOH. They will evaluate each area and decide if there is a need for an EMCO to be enforced.

“So we leave it to them, but there are no new suggestions for the EMCO to be implemented in KL so far, just to maintain the conditional movement control order (CMCO),” he said during his daily non-health Covid-19 press conference.

He was answering a question of whether the growing Covid-19 cases in KL would require more stringent measures than the current CMCO.

