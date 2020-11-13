No need to tighten SOPs for interstate travel for now, says Ismail Sabri

Police conduct road blocks at the Jepalang Toll in Perak as the conditional movement control order is reimposed following a spike in Covid-19 cases November 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — The standard operating procedure (SOP) for interstate movement which only allows travelling for work and other urgent matters is adequate for the time being.

Therefore, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said there is no need to tighten further the SOP for interstate movements which came into effect during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He explained that permission for interstate travel would only be given to those who need to be present in office and to reduce movements as well as interaction among the people, the work from home order (WFH) was enforced from Oct 22.

“The public sector has reduced the presence of personnel in office, nonetheless for the economic and industrial sectors, we are allowing employees to travel across states including sending their goods.

“So long as interstate travel for work is in force, we will not tighten interstate travel SOP,” he told a media conference on the implementation of recovery movement control order (RMCO) at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

He reminded that individuals who travel interstate for work are required to carry their employer’s letter of approval or their work permit with them.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry (MoH) voiced its concern over the interstate movement of six million people in the Klang Valley and Negri Sembilan which is feared could contribute to the rise and spread of Covid-19 in the peninsula.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri reiterated the government’s stand on the decision not to allow Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) football team to play at AFC Cup in Doha, Qatar.

He explained that JDT have been informed on the matter and had agreed not to send the squad to safeguard the health and life of players and sport officers.

“If one of them were to be infected with Covid-19, the whole team including officers would be quarantined and they understood the situation and would comply with the directive.

“Many said why cancel when there is no football cluster. Actually in Tawau, a referee of a football competition who was positive (Covid-19), infected the whole team and the players spread to other people, as such we do not want such a cluster to form,” he said. — Bernama