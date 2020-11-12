Minister: Govt’s concern for vulnerable groups led to increase in allowance

People watching the Budget 2021 live stream in Shah Alam November 6, 2020. In the tabling of Budget 2021 on Nov 6, KPWKM received management and development expenditure allocation of RM2.58 billion, an increase of 6.24 per cent from the 2020 budget. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — Children, senior citizens and bedridden chronically ill patients will be among the 400,000 people who will benefit from the increased monthly welfare assistance announced under Budget 2021.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the increase in the amount of monthly assistance was resulted from the on-ground engagement sessions carried out by the country’s leaders including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The government’s concern in looking after the welfare of the affected groups can be seen when KPWKM (the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry) receives an increase in allocation for target groups.

“By taking into account the rising cost of living and the new poverty line income rate, the increase in the allocation of the target groups will greatly help ease their financial burden,” she told a post 2021 Budget press conference today.

In the tabling of Budget 2021 on November 6, KPWKM received management and development expenditure allocation of RM2.58 billion, an increase of 6.24 per cent from the 2020 budget.

The ministry also received an additional allocation of RM791 million for its new initiatives including an increase in the federal monthly financial assistance rate, bringing the total allocation for KPWKM to RM3.38 billion.

Of the 400,000 recipients, Rina said a total of 27,753 were chronically ill patients who were receiving a monthly assistance of RM350 which was increased to RM500 under Budget 2021.

“It is hoped that the increase in assistance will ease the financial burden of these groups,” she said, adding that senior citizens would also enjoy the same increase.

The monthly assistance for children from poor families, was also increased to RM200 per person for children aged six and below, and to RM150 a month for children aged seven to 18 years with a maximum of RM1,000 per family from RM450 previously.

The allowance for unemployed people with disabilities will be increased from RM250 to RM300 a month and the allowance for OKU workers will also be increased from RM400 to RM450. — Bernama