FT ministry assures controlled implementation of ‘free trade’ initiative, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the ministry would ensure that the traders involved comply with the set standard operating procedures (SOP), and not contribute to congestion and hygiene problems in the city. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Federal Territories Ministry has given assurances that the ‘Free Trade Area’ initiative which begins this Sunday in all three federal territories, is implemented under controlled conditions with supervision from the respective local authorities.

“When I say free to do business, it does not mean that everyone can do as they please without following the rules or SOP, as if there is no law.

“They still have to apply for a temporary licence (for six months) which will be issued for free, and their details will also be recorded,” he said in a press conference via Facebook today.

Annuar previously announced that those residing in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan would be allowed to operate stalls or do petty trading in any suitable area beginning this Sunday, which received mixed reactions from various quarters.

Annuar also urged the community and certain parties not to be skeptical, and stressed that the initiative was only for a temporary period to help those affected by Covid-19.

“If there are traders who violate the SOP and rules or cause chaos, they will be advised (by the local authority) just as before, the only difference is, during this period, the local authorities will not confiscate the goods,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Santhara Kumar said the local authorities had outlined several SOPs to ensure the safety and cleanliness of trading locations.

He said among the SOPs set were that the stalls did not obstruct walkways, were not situated at intersections, and did not use permanent structures that could tarnish the beauty of the city.

“Traders will also sign a pledge, and required to inform about the types of goods sold,” he said.

Earlier, at Menara DBKL, Santhara presented food basket donations to 20 urban poor families in conjunction with Deepavali which will be celebrated this Saturday. — Bernama