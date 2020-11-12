Dr Mahathir: If Najib can be in Parliament, his corruption trials should resume too, but with cap on media, observers

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 13, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today took a swipe at former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak by saying that if the latter can be present in Parliament for debates, his pending corruption trials should resume as well.

Dr Mahathir’s comments came about during the Budget 2021 debate in Parliament today where he shared that he was not confident with Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) ability to solve the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing economic crisis with the recently tabled Budget.

He also said that he does not agree with the decision to cap the number of MPs present in the Dewan Rakyat hall to 80.

“With today’s record, I’m not confident PN can solve the Covid-19 crisis. In this crisis, cash is no more king. Even though the ‘Cash is King’ is giving advice in here. Don’t forget what happened,” he said referring to Najib.

“It is strange that his court cases have stopped but he can be in this hall. Why can’t the court case go on then? You just have to limit the number of media and observers in the courtroom.

“Just follow the SOPs. If you’re waiting for Covid-19 to end, it might take years. The supposed prisoner will be free,” he added, again referring to Najib.

Dr Mahathir also said the Dewan Rakyat should be able to have 222 MPs present without any issues as so many SOPs are in place.

“A lot has been done with SOPs in here. We have tested all MPs. Even though there are 80 MPs present, it still feels like 222 MPs because there is distancing. They are still sitting in their own places because there are plastic dividers.

“So there is no need to reduce the number if it still feels like there are 222 MPs present. The plastic dividers keep us safe. While I thank the Speaker’s intention to keep everyone safe, it shouldn't be this way until we cannot perform our duties,” he said.