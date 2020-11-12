Chief statistician: Births in Malaysia fall in 2020 third quarter

The number of births recorded in Malaysia in the third quarter of this year fell 5.9 per cent to 116,434 births compared to 123,751 births during the same period in 2019, the Demographic Statistics reported today. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — The number of births recorded in the country in the third quarter of this year fell 5.9 per cent to 116,434 births compared to 123,751 births during the same period in 2019, the Demographic Statistics reported today.

Commenting on the report, Chief Statistician, Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said total births during the period comprised 60,090 boys compared to 56,344 girls.

On the overall, Mohd Uzir said there were 32.69 million Malaysians, an increase of 0.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 32.56 million in the third quarter of 2019.

“The population covers 29.78 million (91.1 per cent) citizens and 2.92 million (8.9 per cent) non-citizens,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said there were 16.82 million male residents and 15.88 million female residents which gives the ratio of 106 men to every 100 women.

He said people aged 0 to 14 (young age) fell to 7.59 million compared 7,64 million in the third quarter of 2119 while those aged 65 and above (old age) rose from 2.22 million to 2.32 million for the same period.

According to him, Malaysia recorded 43,178 deaths in the third quarter of 2020 with 24,909 male deaths and 18,269 female deaths.

According to the Malaysia Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020), Mohd Uzir who is also the Census 2020 Commissioner said up to yesterday, 16.6 per cent of the households have completed the e-Census involving 15.6 per cent of the people.

“The people are advised to complete the e-Census before the closing date or enumerators would visiting your house from Jan 20 to Feb 6 2021,” he said.

It is estimated that nine million homes would be covered during Census 2020 involving 32.7 million people, he said. — Bernama