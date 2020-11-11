Nine in yoga class issued compounds for flouting CMCO in KL

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said an inspection conducted at 8.50am found that all women, aged 37 to 60, had violated the conditional movement control order (CMCO). — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Nine women, including a British national, were issued with a RM1,000 compound each for organising and participating in a yoga class at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, near here, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said an inspection conducted at 8.50am found that all women, aged 37 to 60, had violated the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He said that the 37-year-old organiser also argued with the police during the inspection to monitor and enforce compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of CMCO at the property.

“The investigation found that the house was a private property which has been used as a yoga training centre and found these women have violated the CMCO SOPs,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the women were not related and they also participated in yoga activities without practising physical distancing.

He said all nine were brought to the Hartamas police station for compound issuance in accordance with Regulation 11 (1) of the Infectious Disease Prevention (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

The organiser was also investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for preventing civil servants from carrying out their duties, he said. — Bernama